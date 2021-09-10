NFL.com Pegs 2021 Vikings as Just Below Average Team

After signing QB Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract in 2018 and a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020, the Minnesota Vikings knew that they would need a large influx of young (and cheap) players into the organization in order to stay under the cap situation. They solved this with an NFL record 38 draft picks over three seasons from 2019-2021, including 15 selections in 2020. 30 of the 38 players drafted are still with the Vikings organization while 22 are currently on the active roster. We’ll look back at every pick, the biggest hits and misses of each draft class, and look at how these 38 picks impact both the present and future of Minnesota Vikings football.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO