NFL.com Pegs 2021 Vikings as Just Below Average Team
NFL power rankings and predictions peppered the month of August and now September as the regular season finally arrived on Thursday night. Most pundits foresee a fourway NFL supremacy involving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers. It’s recency bias – the four squads reached conference championships seven months ago, so naturally they’ll perform at an elite level again. In all likelihood, at least one of those franchises will flounder a bit as it is severely unlikely the AFC and NFC Championship games showcase the exact same four teams from 2020. Seldom does that occur.vikingsterritory.com
