State panel OKs I-5 widening at Rose Quarter

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Oregon Transportation Commission will move ahead with the widening of Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter in Portland, but with caution. The commission voted Thursday, Sept. 9, for a project option to cover part of the expansion and reconnect the Albina neighborhood, which I-5 split when it was built through North Portland 60 years ago. But that cover, technically the Hybrid 3 option that neighborhood groups favor and Gov. Kate Brown has endorsed, will add $400 million to $600 million to a project that already has grown beyond its 2016 estimate.