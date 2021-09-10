Shay Kerr is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week

Liberal senior free safety and wide receiver Shay Kerr is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Kerr intercepted two passes and blocked a punt in Liberal’s 56-16 win over Guymon last week at Cornelsen. Kerr is a three sport athlete at LHS as he plays football, basketball, and baseball. Kerr is also involved in FCA, DECA, and LHS Edu-tourism. Kerr has shown his versatility in recent years as he passed for five touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns as a junior and caught four touchdowns as a sophomore. Kerr and the Redskins play at Dodge City Friday night with Redskin Pre-game at 6 on 1270, 92.3 FM, and kscbnews.net.