Delivery apps sue New York City over 'irrational' commission caps

Three major food delivery services are suing New York City over "an irrational law, driven by naked animosity" capping the commissions they can collect from restaurants. DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub filed the suit in federal court in the Southern District of New York on Sept. 8 in response to the City Council's decision to make permanent a price-capping ordinance meant to protect restaurants during the pandemic. The three companies seek "a declaration that the Ordinance violates provisions of the United States Constitution and the New York Constitution; just compensation, according to proof, for taking of property; an award of damages against the City according to proof; a permanent injunction enjoining the City from enforcing the Ordinance facially or as applied against Plaintiffs," and attorneys' fees.