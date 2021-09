PSG produced some dominating teams over the last decade. In fact, they managed to win the French Ligue 1 title in seven of the last nine seasons. However, this year’s team is perhaps the most exciting squad at the Parc des Princes ever. For one, a handful of already-elite players arrived. Young stars Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi arrived. Also, a veteran presence in Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum bring Champions-League-winning pedigree to the club. Still, the prized-acquisition is arguably the greatest player to step on a field, Lionel Messi.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO