Saquon Barkley appears to be on track to start Week 1 for Giants

Saquon Barkley (knee) has been on the injury report seemingly every week since his rookie season concluded, and he remains there heading into a Week 2 matchup at Washington on Thursday Night Football. He played in the Giants opener but was ineffective with 11 total touches for 27 yards. You'd think he'd surely be playing if he played last week, but on a short week this early in the season, you never know. Fantasy football owners will undoubtedly be checking for the latest injury updates right up until kickoff as they try to decide on their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO