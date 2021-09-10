CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saquon Barkley appears to be on track to start Week 1 for Giants

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Saquon Barkley appears to be on track to start Week 1 for Giants barring any unforeseen setbacks, head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Friday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Giants injury news - Saquon Barkley, Adoree Jackson cleared for week 1

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants got good news on the injury front on Sunday Morning as both running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback Adoree Jackson have been cleared to play the Denver Broncos. Week one will mark the first time this year that both Barkley and Jackson...
NFL
Birmingham Star

Only 'setback' would keep Giants RB Saquon Barkley out Sunday

Running back Saquon Barkley is ready to return to the field as the New York Giants entertain the Denver Broncos on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley progressed at a measured pace in the offseason and training camp in his return from a torn ACL sustained in Week 2 last season.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Looking Forward to RB Saquon Barkley's Return

For the most part, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones keeps his emotions to himself. But Jones can indeed be forgiven if he's been showing just the slightest bit of joy over the potential return of running back Saquon Barkley to the team's offense after nearly a year away due to a torn ACL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Broncos#American Football#Acl#Ryanchichester1 Follow
Onward State

Saquon Barkley Named New York Giants Captain For Third Straight Year

The New York Giants officially released their list of seven captains for the 2021 NFL season Monday afternoon. For the third straight season, former star Penn State running back and 2018 Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley has once again been named a captain. Barkley joins quarterback Daniel Jones, center Nick Gates,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper feels he’s the best wide receiver in the league, though he admits he hasn’t done enough to prove it. “I think I’m the best receiver in the league,” Cooper said, via DallasNews.com. “But there’s a difference between thinking you’re the best and actually going out there and proving it. Do I think I’m the best? Yes. Have I proven it? I wouldn’t say I have.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley medically cleared to return, expected to play in Week 1 vs. Broncos, per report

Things have been trending this way for weeks now, and the New York Giants have finally received the news they've been waiting to hear for a very long time now: Saquon Barkley is back. The all-world talent is reportedly cleared medically to return to the field and is expected to play in Week 1 when the Giants take on the Denver Broncos, per Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, fully healthy after months of recovery following a season-ending torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 regular season.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley affecting Week 1 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners are catching a bit of a break in Week 1 with relatively few notable injuries. Just two running backs you might be considering in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions are even "questionable." Of course, when those guys are potential RB1s, as Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler are, then their owners will be frantically checking injury updates and active/inactive reports right up until kickoff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Is Saquon Barkley playing on Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Washington Week 2 Thursday Night Football (Updated)

Saquon Barkley (knee) has been on the injury report seemingly every week since his rookie season concluded, and he remains there heading into a Week 2 matchup at Washington on Thursday Night Football. He played in the Giants opener but was ineffective with 11 total touches for 27 yards. You'd think he'd surely be playing if he played last week, but on a short week this early in the season, you never know. Fantasy football owners will undoubtedly be checking for the latest injury updates right up until kickoff as they try to decide on their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
706
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy