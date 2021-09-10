CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What of the 9/11 national security state?

By Daniel DePetris
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 11, 2001, was one of the darkest days in modern U.S. history. The world suddenly changed — the most powerful nation on the planet found itself vulnerable to mass casualty attacks from small groups of suicidal fanatics. Despite warnings from the U.S. intelligence community that an attack was imminent,...

American Progress

The Lessons Learned for U.S. National Security Policy in the 20 Years Since 9/11

Americans will never forget the coordinated terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, against the country’s financial center in New York, its global military headquarters at the Pentagon, and its civilian air transportation system. The images of New York police and firefighters rushing into the burning World Trade Center to rescue those trapped—and the memory of their sacrifices—will not fade from memory. America, its NATO allies, and the U.N. Security Council responded with swiftness and ingenuity to protect its citizens in the immediate aftermath and deployed measures to protect the their citizens, established new government agencies, and undertook numerous military operations overseas intended to eliminate threats and enhance stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

How September 11 still affects U.S. national security

Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the U.S. is still facing security threats. CBS News senior security contributor Michael Morell was with President George W. Bush on 9/11 as his daily intelligence briefer. He recalls what it was like that day and discusses the current state of national security on CBSN AM.
U.S. POLITICS
The Spokesman-Review

9/11 led to permanent boost in airport security

The skies went quiet after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Commercial airliners in flight were diverted to the nearest airport. Those that hadn’t taken off were grounded. Travelers were briefly stranded. The sound of jet engines overhead may have caught some people by...
LIFESTYLE
Colin Powell
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Saddam Hussein
TIME

Joe Biden Wants to Honor 9/11—By Moving On From National Security Priorities That Defined the Past 20 Years

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, it was Joe Biden’s wife Jill who told him on the phone that a second plane had crashed into New York’s Twin Towers. Biden was on board an Amtrak commuter train from Wilmington and Washington, and when he walked out of the station on Capitol Hill, he saw brown smoke in the sky from the impact of another plane that rammed into the Pentagon across the Potomac River in Virginia. There were concerns that a fourth plane, which passengers would later force down in a field in Shanksville, PA, was headed for the Capitol Building, which was being evacuated. Biden, then a Senator from Delaware, wanted to give a speech from the Senate chamber to show Americans the government was still functioning. Capitol Police refused to let Biden inside, he wrote in his 2007 memoir “Promises to Keep.” Instead, he spoke to an ABC News crew a few blocks away. “Terrorism wins when, in fact, they alter our civil liberties or shut down our institutions,” Biden said. Over the next two decades, Biden watched, first as a Senator, then as Vice President, as leaders reshaped American institutions to make fighting terrorism more central to the function of government, launched two doomed wars, approved torture in interrogations, and pushed the limits of civil liberties protections at home to hunt potential terrorists.
U.S. POLITICS
informnny.com

The state of our security ahead of 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK — As we prepare to mark the solemn milestone of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we’re taking a closer look at the state of our security in the face of evolving threats. The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have issued a warning. Terrorist may exploit the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
PROTESTS
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

Relatives of the victims of a US drone strike that wiped out 10 members of an Afghan family in a "tragic mistake" demanded a face-to-face apology and compensation on Saturday. - 'America must compensate' - Defense secretary Austin said Ahmadi's activities that day were "completely harmless", and that the man was "just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed".
WORLD

