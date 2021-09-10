CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Land College To Host First Annual Math & Science Open House

Lake Land College math and science faculty will host the first annual Math & Science Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. The event allows high school juniors and seniors to learn more and ask questions about Lake Land math and science academic programs such as chemistry, biology, physics, math and engineering.

