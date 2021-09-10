CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Wallace Will Be the Lowest Point-per-Game Scorer in the Hall of Fame but Somehow Believes He’s ‘Tailor-Made’ for Today’s NBA

By Andrew Hanlon
 8 days ago
Ben Wallace is heading into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. The former Detroit Piston will be the lowest point-per-game scorer in the Hall of Fame when he’s officially inducted. Yet somehow, Wallace believes he’s “tailor-made” to play in today’s pace-and-space NBA, a league based around offensive skill and shooting.

