Gillibrand Presses EPA for Increased Oversight on Greenidge’s Bitcoin Operation
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan this week calling on the agency to closely evaluate the renewal of the Title V Clean Air Act permit currently under consideration the Greenidge Generation plant located in Dresden, which operates as a Bitcoin mining facility. The plant has recently begun ramping up its electricity production to power cryptocurrency operations, increasing the plant’s emissions, which Gillibrand and others say potentially poses a significant risk to the ecology of New York’s Finger Lakes region.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
