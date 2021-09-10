Gillibrand Presses EPA for Increased Oversight on Greenidge’s Bitcoin Operation

Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the Department of Commerce to approve an over 22-MILLION dollar grant from a program that would speed up Steuben County’s efforts to expand internet access and availability for all residents. According to the FCC, in Steuben County, approximately 10-percent of the population is without broadband available. The project proposed by county officials aims to connect almost 23-HUNDRED households in the county who still lack internet access.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO