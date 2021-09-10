CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dresden, NY

Gillibrand Presses EPA for Increased Oversight on Greenidge’s Bitcoin Operation

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan this week calling on the agency to closely evaluate the renewal of the Title V Clean Air Act permit currently under consideration the Greenidge Generation plant located in Dresden, which operates as a Bitcoin mining facility. The plant has recently begun ramping up its electricity production to power cryptocurrency operations, increasing the plant’s emissions, which Gillibrand and others say potentially poses a significant risk to the ecology of New York’s Finger Lakes region.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Local farmers speak out about Sen. Gillibrand’s dairy hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) – Local farmers are speaking out about feeling misrepresented at yesterday’s hearing on dairy prices. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) heard from a panel of economists and dairy farmers from across the country. At the beginning of the hearing, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said the current system of paying farmers for their milk is based on a formula made decades ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

Gillibrand holds hearing on dairy prices

WASHINGTON (WETM) — Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) held a hearing on Wednesday to address milk pricing improvements and reforms. The hearing was live-streamed on CSPAN and online. Gillibrand will convene a panel of witnesses to receive testimony on the growing need to modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order System to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Finger Lakes Times

Greenidge draws interest from Gillibrand

TORREY — As a state agency begins the process of reviewing air permit applications for the Greenidge Generation plant, the issue has the attention of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. In a news release sent Friday, New York’s junior senator said she recently sent a letter to Michael Regan — U.S....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dresden, NY
Dresden, NY
Business
Dresden, NY
Government
UPI News

EPA to restore protections for Alaska's Bristol Bay

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it would restore protections for waters in Alaska's Bristol Bay and block the construction of a gold mine in the area. In a court filing, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a request by the EPA to remand and...
ALASKA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin effort does not comply with New York State climate law

The rapid expansion of Greenidge Generation’s Bitcoin mining operation at its Dresden power plant violates state law that requires the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the state’s top environmental official said late yesterday. “Greenidge has not shown compliance with NY’s climate law,” Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of...
DRESDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Claims Greenidge Not Compliant With State’s Climate Law

The state DEC has released for public comment draft air permits for former coal plant turned bitcoin mining operation Greenidge LLC in Dresden. According to Commissioner Basil Seggos, the state agency has not made a final determination on the permits and Greenidge has not shown compliance with New York’s climate law as it relates to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
DRESDEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
World Link

Cribbins reappointed to EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan has appointed 34 new members to EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee. Among those asked to serve in this important advisory role for the federal agency is Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins. Commissioner Cribbins is one of the 39-members of EPA’s LGAC. EPA's...
COOS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Lake Guardian#Dec#Greenidge Generation#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Sen. Schumer Seeking Federal Funding for Steuben County Internet Projects

Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the Department of Commerce to approve an over 22-MILLION dollar grant from a program that would speed up Steuben County’s efforts to expand internet access and availability for all residents. According to the FCC, in Steuben County, approximately 10-percent of the population is without broadband available. The project proposed by county officials aims to connect almost 23-HUNDRED households in the county who still lack internet access.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin miner Greenidge set for Nasdaq listing through merger

Bitcoin mining and power generation company Greenidge is set to complete a merger with customer and technical support solutions provider Support.com to become the latest publicly listed mining firm. Once the merger transaction is complete, Support.com Inc. will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The new entity’s...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1

Greenidge

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin effort does not comply with New York State climate law. The rapid expansion of Greenidge Generation’s Bitcoin mining operation at its Dresden power plant violates state law that requires the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the state’s top environmental official said late yesterday. “Greenidge has not shown compliance with NY’s climate law,” ... MORE.
DRESDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Axios

EPA to block major gold mine project in Alaska's Bristol Bay

The Environmental Protection Agency will restore protections for Alaska's Bristol Bay, per a court filing Thursday, a move that will block the construction of a controversial gold and copper mine in the region, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The policy shift, which comes in response to a lawsuit...
ALASKA STATE
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy