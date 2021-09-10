DCHS girls golf: Lady Demons place 4th in invitational

The Dodge City High School Lady Demons golf team hosted 13 teams in their invitational at Mariah Hills Golf Course on Thursday. They finished 4th in the final standings, led in scoring by Ashlyn Armstrong 90, Tiley Fry 96 and Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 97. Other scores were Riley Kippes and Victoria Gonzalez 106, Cassidy Bockelman 109, Charlee Bitler 111, Payton Dunn 117 and Joanna Barrera 135. The team will be back in action at the Liberal invitational on Monday, Sept. 13.