Ohio State Football: 3 under-the-radar players who must contribute

The Ohio State football team was able to beat Minnesota mostly on the talent gap, but against Oregon, several Buckeyes need to step up. Ohio State was able to pull away from Minnesota late in their opening game, largely due to the superior talent of the Buckeyes. Minnesota was able to hang with Ohio State (even leading at the half) but ultimately the Buckeyes were too much. In the second half, the stars were able to take over and be the true difference-makers in the game.