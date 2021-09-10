CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11: What is remembered, and how is it remembered?

By Allan Molho
Village Voice
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year, I have taken a number of photos of New York City firefighter neighborhood 9/11 memorials. In my view, this tragedy has been fading from our collective memory. I wanted to document these “unofficial” memorials, to see what is still around and how time has affected them over the past two decades. Are those spaces still set aside for commemoration of that day, or has city life engulfed them? I wanted to see what these memorials say about our memories.

www.villagevoice.com

