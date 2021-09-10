CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

A nurse's viral video of beeping ICU alarms persuaded unvaccinated people to get the shot - take a look

By Haley Weiss
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dguAm_0bsL69xA00
In the TikTok, Rice wrote that all 30 of the patients she was caring for at the time of the recording were unvaccinated.

Courtesy of Mae Rice

  • A nurse's viral video featured the overwhelming sounds of a packed ICU.
  • Rice was contacted by the California Department of Health to use her video as a statewide PSA.
  • Insider spoke with two people who got vaccinated after watching the viral video.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A recent viral TikTok starts with a question: "Did you guys know that COVID has a sound?"

Mae Rice, a travel intensive-care-unit nurse, seated for a rare moment during her overnight shift, stares into the camera before the screen goes black. Then comes the beeping - loud and unremitting. These alarms go off when a vital sign has reached a critical limit, the overlaid text explains.

They can't be silenced for more than 10 seconds, and with the Georgia hospital's ICU at capacity, they'd blare nonstop all night. Most of the 30 patients Rice was caring for at the moment wouldn't survive the next few days, she wrote in the video. All were unvaccinated.

The video , posted under Rice's handle, @nurse_sushi , initially doesn't seem remarkable in the sea of COVID-19 content on TikTok. But days after she posted the video on August 19, her comments were full of people saying the video had motivated them to get vaccinated.

"The vast majority of people, they've never heard that sound before," Rice told Insider, referring to the beeping noise in her video.

The constant alarms began a few months ago as Delta surged, and she was surprised at how much they seemed to scare people. "It was just holding your head in your hands, and you're just like, 'Why won't it stop? It needs to stop. Make the sound stop,'" she said.

For many, watching Rice's video conveyed a sensory understanding of the distress of COVID-flooded ICUs in a way that numbers hadn't been able to.

Some of the TikTok commenters affected enough by the video's emotional edge to seek out vaccinations shared their thoughts with Insider.

@nurse_sushi Alarm fatigue is high these days. #icu #icurn #criticalcare #rn #nurse #covid #covid19 #vaccinessavelives ♬ original sound - Sugi 🐙

The video inspired people to get vaccinated

Sarah Draissi, a 21-year-old hospitality worker in Philadelphia, said she'd put in a lot of effort to learn about COVID-19 online. But by August, she was still unvaccinated.

Though she prided herself on her ability to sort misinformation from fact, the sheer volume of misinformation she'd seen about the COVID-19 vaccine made her wonder whether some of it had to be rooted in truth.

"Healthcare workers on TikTok, usually they're in their house, and they're just getting off a really long shift, and they're really tired," Draissi said. Seeing them outside the hospital wasn't enough to sway her, she said.

Draissi was at her family's home in Florida when she saw Rice's video. Immediately, she made an appointment to get vaccinated upon her return to Philadelphia. "I went on my phone, and I made an appointment for the day my flight landed," she said.

"What really stuck with me is when she said, 'There's nothing that we can do for these people,'" Draissi said. "It just made me feel dumb, to be very honest. Because there is something that I can do while I'm healthy and not in an ICU bed."

Shae Garbe, a 23-year-old from Wisconsin, procrastinated getting a vaccine before seeing the video in bed one morning. "It's easy to ignore something when it isn't right in front of your face, but that video was so immersive," Garbe said.

When she saw that Rice's patients were all unvaccinated, she froze. "I watched it a few times on repeat, and then I grabbed my keys. I got vaccinated a half-hour later," Garbe said.

Both Draissi and Garbe have since shared the video with friends and family.

Rice said she was contacted by the California Department of Health about a week after posting the video. She's agreed to let it run her TikTok as a statewide public service announcement in October and November.

"I hear it when I get off work. I hear it while I'm driving. I hear it while I'm showering. I hear it while I'm laying down to go to sleep," Rice said of the telemetry alarm. Last month, she replaced her coffee maker because it reminded her of the alarm's sound.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 402

Kim Keller
8d ago

Sadly, some people will still deny this is true even near death on a ventilator. Listening to that makes me glad I got the vaccine and my third shot. That's a sound that could have been prevented. You non-believers should go spend some time in a COVID unit...bet you wouldn't last 5 minutes. Prayers for these people and others going through this...a terrible, horrible way to die that could have been easily prevented by getting vaccinated.🙏😢

Reply(81)
90
courtney
8d ago

agreed! sadly there are still so many people who deny this. i run covid ventilators for a living and watching someone slowly die on one is so sad especially when its so preventable!

Reply(11)
43
Cracker Jacques
8d ago

Ya, that's a pulse ox monitor. It can make that sound when you move around while it's attached. If she's so overwhelmed, why's she makeing Tik toks?

Reply(9)
76
Related
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
MIAMI, FL
Syracuse.com

Maskless woman who coughed on grocery store customers in viral video gets fired from job

A maskless “Karen” has been fired from her job after being caught on video deliberately coughing on customers in a grocery store, brazenly defying Covid-19 concerns. A Reddit post titled “Anti-Mask Karen Deliberately Coughing on me at South 27th Super Saver” showed a woman allegedly harassing a mother and her daughter in a Super Saver store in Lincoln, Nebraska, last week. The woman refused to wear a face covering and allegedly followed the mom and child around the supermarket, heckling them as “such sheep” for wearing masks, despite being told to stop by store employees — and a citywide mandate in Lincoln requiring masks indoors, even if vaccinated.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Covid#Icu#Alarms#Philadelphia#Tiktok#Psa#Delta#Healthcare
Newsweek

Dog Accidentally Gets High After Eating Mushrooms in Viral Video

The internet may have brought you cats flushing toilets and monkeys swiping through phones, but now we have a dog unintentionally high on mushrooms. Dog mom Shannon shared the video of her pet Labrador, Miley, on a ride home from the vet in New Hampshire, appearing slightly spaced out. In the clip, Miley is sitting with her head hanging out of the window, wind blowing through her fur while she stares outside.
ANIMALS
Indy100

TikTok shows hospice workers deliver elderly woman on a stretcher to the wrong home

It’s not uncommon for parcels to be delivered to the wrong address, unfortunately. But, what do you do when a person is delivered to your doorstep?. Since Monday, Leanna Marie Garcia’s (@lala_leanna) TikTok has gone viral with 4.6 million views on the app. It shows the bizarre – and not to mention, incredibly awkward – moment hospice workers delivered an elderly woman on a stretcher to the wrong house.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Cosmopolitan

A woman was left paralysed after her vape was spiked on a night out

A 43-year-old woman was left paralysed and fearing for her life after her vape was spiked on a night out. Emma Sugrue-Lawrence was on a night out with friends in Wolverhampton when a man offered to buy her a drink. She declined the drink, but later saw the man again standing near her group of friends in the smoking area outside.
HEALTH
The Independent

Influencer shares warning about wearing headphones while walking alone after she is followed by stranger

An influencer has urged her followers not to walk outside with headphones in after she experienced a scary encounter where she was followed into her apartment building by a stranger.Alyssa, a New York City-based influencer who goes by the username @lyss on TikTok and Instagram, recently shared the advice on TikTok, where she revealed that, because of the volume of her headphones and despite warnings from a passerby, she was not aware she was being followed until the man had entered her lobby.“I have to make this video because it is so, so, so important, especially when you’re walking in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

Bear steals Amazon package in viral video

Even animals can break the law. It’s never fun to get a notification that a package has been delivered, only to go outside and find that it’s missing. While package theft has become a big problem, it’s a crime that’s usually committed by people. One woman in Connecticut, however, caught...
ANIMALS
Insider

Insider

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy