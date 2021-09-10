CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Website Lets You Get Buc-ee’s Snacks Delivered to Your Door

It's a tradition that if you are driving anywhere near a Buc-ee's that you have to stop and spend half your paycheck there. I tend to stop on my way and then again when I am returning home. My usual list is cherry sours, a turkey sandwich, and their mini cookies that are caramel with sea salt on top. I got burnt out on the nuggets, but I usually buy a few bags to use to barter when I get back home. I got so addicted to the cookies when I worked for a tire shop that I would offer a discount on tires if the customer brought in a bag of nuggets or cookies. Don't call it an addiction, just a full supporter of the beaver.

