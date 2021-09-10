CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Curator of national 9-11 museum meets with Rotary Club

By Tim Griffin
 8 days ago
As the anniversary of 9-11 approaches, the Corpus Christi Rotary Club had a special guest speaker to describe that fateful day.

Amy Weinstein, the curator of the 9-11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, is in charge of preserving that day's history.

She was the virtual speaker at Thursday's Rotary Club meeting.

Weinstein has been recording interviews of first-hand accounts with 9/11 responders, survivors, and family members.

"They're really busy this time of year as you can imagine, with all their commemoration,” local Rotary Club member Steve Banta said. “The fact that she's able to take some time out of her busy schedule to speak with us even though is through Zoom it's a big honor and we're pretty excited to hear what they're doing there in that museum and how important it is."

The 9-11 Memorial and Museum opened in 2014.

Some exhibits are available online that you can see here .

Story Walk trail allows children to learn while in nature

The Story Walk Trail at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve is an activity that families can enjoy all year long. Preserve Manage Sara Jose says the trail is something they wanted for a while. So when the opportunity presented itself they teamed up with the National Recreation and Park Association to create this unique experience.
