Curator of national 9-11 museum meets with Rotary Club

As the anniversary of 9-11 approaches, the Corpus Christi Rotary Club had a special guest speaker to describe that fateful day.

Amy Weinstein, the curator of the 9-11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, is in charge of preserving that day's history.

She was the virtual speaker at Thursday's Rotary Club meeting.

Weinstein has been recording interviews of first-hand accounts with 9/11 responders, survivors, and family members.

"They're really busy this time of year as you can imagine, with all their commemoration,” local Rotary Club member Steve Banta said. “The fact that she's able to take some time out of her busy schedule to speak with us even though is through Zoom it's a big honor and we're pretty excited to hear what they're doing there in that museum and how important it is."

The 9-11 Memorial and Museum opened in 2014.

Some exhibits are available online that you can see here .

