5801 Funny Tree Trl, Goochland, VA 23038

WELCOME TO WINDSONG!!!! Nestled between Richmond and Charlottesville and 20 minutes from Interstate 64! This property boasts just under 90 acres with beautiful vineyards, shaded fields, and trailed woods. Come enjoy recreation on ATVs or horseback. Reopen this hidden gem for a top winery destination + bed and breakfast. This home offers a total of 4,840 square feet that includes a full basement with one car garage! With many rooms, this property holds space for indoor and outdoor storage and plenty of workspace for the doer and active at heart. The mirrored kitchen with a double oven and long center island gives plenty of room for cooking up whatever it is your heart desires. A detached garage makes for a cozy tasting room with an apartment upstairs and a pavilion to entertain in any weather. This property was built with LOVE and gives an opportunity for privacy and entertainment alike. COME SEE YOUR NEW HOME IN GOOCHLAND COUNTY!!!!