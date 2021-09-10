9 Instagram Worthy Architectural Must-See’s in Detroit

September 10, 2021 | Story by Samantha Scott | Photos by Photos Courtesy of Bill Bowen and The Charles H. Wright Museum. Detroit architecture is second to none. Dawned the ‘Paris of the West,’ jaws drop as you walk throughout the various neighborhoods, taking in the ornate detail, design and the structures as a whole. In honor of the Detroit Month of Design, we’ve chosen a handful of our favorite place to take selfies, us(ies), boomerangs and more. Check them out!