Laser Focus on Rapid Manufacture of Large Thermoplastic Composite Parts
A joint development effort between processing equipment vendor Electroimpact, materials supplier Toray Advanced Composites, and toolmaker Janicki Industries has reportedly achieved a leap forward in the high-speed manufacture of large thermoplastic composite parts. The project has resulted in the development of automated, cost-effective processing technologies that can manufacture large-scale thermoplastic parts at high-speed deposition rates up to 4,000 inches (100 meters) per minute.www.plasticstoday.com
Comments / 0