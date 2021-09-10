CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laser Focus on Rapid Manufacture of Large Thermoplastic Composite Parts

By Stephen Moore
plasticstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint development effort between processing equipment vendor Electroimpact, materials supplier Toray Advanced Composites, and toolmaker Janicki Industries has reportedly achieved a leap forward in the high-speed manufacture of large thermoplastic composite parts. The project has resulted in the development of automated, cost-effective processing technologies that can manufacture large-scale thermoplastic parts at high-speed deposition rates up to 4,000 inches (100 meters) per minute.

