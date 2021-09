When Soleil Moon Frye discovered that three out of her four kids contracted COVID-19, she was upset that she couldn't do anything more to help them feel better. At the time, the actress took to Instagram to alert her fans that the pandemic is far from over. "I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well," she wrote on August 1.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO