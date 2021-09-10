CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford evaluates Biden's vaccine mandate

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF FORD MOTOR CO. 12.68 -0.08 -0.63%. On Thursday, Biden unveiled a plan to confront the surge in coronavirus cases that’s being driven by the spread of the delta variant. The plan is slated to impact as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors.

Comments / 114

InMemoryOf...
8d ago

Being a simpleton, I wonder why it seems so many people don't question why there's a 300% increase in covid infections per day than this same time last year when absolutely no one was vaccinated? So basically with 50% of the population fully vaccinated we have a 300% increase in infections ... that simply makes no sense to me.

l fidler
8d ago

these companies better be prepared for people to quit and hopefully, shut the place down till they find replacements and train them just as the hospital in NY will be closing their maturity ward

Sarasota life
8d ago

And yet Biden has our borders wide open allowing illegals to enter without be tested and then bussed all around the country with taxpayers money😡

The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

United Airlines CEO: ‘We’re prepared’ for passenger vaccine mandate if Biden says so

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Sunday his company is "prepared" to require COVID-19 vaccinations among passengers if President Biden says so. Appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation," Kirby said he believes a vaccine mandate for travelers would place undue "burden" on vaccinated people, but he would nevertheless support a mandate if the Biden administration determined it was necessary.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Waters presses Biden to drop plans to replace housing regulator

House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters is urging President Joe Biden to keep the current regulator of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, creating a potential clash with the White House as it considers naming a replacement. The California Democrat made the rare public intervention into executive branch personnel...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Rep. McCarthy says Biden's plan will give 'China an advantage'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Biden's tax plan Thursday on "Kudlow," saying that Biden wants to make America "not competitive." KEVIN MACCARTHY: Well I don’t know what facts he was trying to state because there were no facts in it. Think about it, you were just talking about the retail sales. This economy is strong from the fact the tax cut we provided, when you were serving, and the deregulation, that is what we’ve been living on. What he wants to do is make America not competitive. You made a lot of good points there and remember what the joint tax said, this will actually raise taxes on those making $30,000. He just broke his promise. But the one thing you haven’t brought up, the global minimum tax, that actual rate will be 19. All those businesses, all the repatriation of the money we brought back into America, he will make it easier for jobs to leave America to go to other countries. He gives China an advantage. Those are the individuals that will win in this process. Then he gives like a guaranteed income. 90% of Americans will qualify for the child tax credit. You make a very good point, they take away requirements. There is no job requirement. There is no requirement for a social security card for your child. It will not be just Americans you are providing he already had more than 1.2 million illegal encounters of people coming across the border. This is what is going to break America because it is a redistribution of wealth.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US moves to block Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

The US Justice Department has challenged a plan that would dissolve Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the OxyContin drug that has been blamed for the country's opioid crisis, while shielding its founders from lawsuits. In a court filing released Wednesday, Justice Department Trustee William Harrington argues the deal falls short of providing accountability for the nationwide addiction crisis that caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New Jersey Monitor

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.  In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says – Cezary Podkul

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

FDA panel to weigh COVID-19 vaccine boosters: What to know

An independent committee advising the FDA is set to convene Friday to weigh data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and vote whether current evidence supports approval for use in people 16 years and older. The country’s plan for a booster shot rollout among the larger U.S. population has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH

