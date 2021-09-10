CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

MAFS' Clara Berghaus Celebrates Signing Her Divorce Papers After Ryan Oubre Split

By Dory Jackson
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarried at First Sight star Clara Berghaus can officially begin to move on after her split from Ryan Oubre. Berghaus, 27, posted a TikTok on Wednesday featuring a countdown to the day she was set to sign her divorce papers, officially ending her marriage to Oubre. Starting with 27 days...

