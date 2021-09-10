CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook explains how WhatsApp’s end-to-end encrypted backups work

By Adam Conway
Cover picture for the articleFacebook-owned WhatsApp has offered end-to-end encrypted messaging for quite a while now, though that additional security hasn’t applied to backups in the past. It doesn’t apply to media either, and you’re reliant on the encryption services offered by the cloud provider that you back up to. Those cloud providers can also decrypt them should the need ever arise, and for the privacy-conscious, that’s obviously less than ideal.

