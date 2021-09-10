CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders continued pre-trial detention of Jan 6. defendant from Utah

By Mark Hosenball
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal magistrate on Friday ordered continued pre-trial detention for Landon Copeland, a Utah resident facing multiple Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot charges and whose detention was imposed after he became agitated during an earlier hearing.

Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather said that while evidence indicated Copeland “seemed to be part of a crowd” on Jan. 6 and that prosecutors had not accused him of playing a leadership role in the riot, government evidence did “slightly favor” his continued detention.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Romano told the judge that prosecutors “see no realistic way” Copeland “is going to comply with release conditions” if released on bail.

Defense lawyer Ryan Stout said that while “admittedly some of the statements he has made are problematic,” Copeland had a job and residence on offer if released and also would be “willing to participate in mental health treatment.”

Nearly 600 people have been arrested over the attack on the Capitol where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s November election victory over then-President Donald Trump, who earlier made a fiery speech falsely claiming his defeat was the result of fraud.

During a hearing in May, Copeland complained the government was killing people and taking 70% of his income in taxes, leading the judge to mute his microphone. A pre-trial services official testified that Copeland was abusive during a May phone call and office visit, at one point threatening to “eat us from inside out for nutrients.”

Arguing for Copeland’s continued detention, prosecutors alleged that he “appeared to be part of a group that was trying to breach” a line of police guarding the Capitol. The Justice Department said he got involved in a tug-of-war with police over a metal bike rack barricade. After officers sprayed a chemical irritant, Copeland tossed the bike rack toward police.

