Santa Barbara, California County Staff Recommends Approval of ExxonMobil’s Plan to Restart Offshore Platforms, Truck Oil, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

Off Shore Oil Rigs, Southern California.Camarillo, Santa Barbara. Planning Staff Reverses Opposition to Using Hazardous Highway 166. Seeptember 10, 2021 - SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara County’s Planning and Development Department has issued a staff report recommending that policymakers approve ExxonMobil’s proposal to transport oil by tanker trucks so it can restart three drilling platforms off the California coast. Opponents of the project vow to stop it, starting at Santa Barbara County Planning Commission hearings on the plan set for Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.