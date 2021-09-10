CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan's Giroud recovers from COVID-19 in time for key games

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 29, 2021 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their third goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Friday, and the Frenchman could now be in line to feature against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old tested positive for the virus on Sept. 2, soon after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Cagliari, but is now likely to be available for Wednesday's Group B clash at Anfield.

“AC Milan can confirm that Olivier Giroud has tested negative for COVID-19. The player will, tomorrow, undergo a medical screening as per Italian government protocols in order to return to sporting activities,” a club statement read.

Milan face two important league games either side of the trip to Liverpool -- hosting Lazio on Sunday before travelling to Juventus the following weekend.

France striker Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in July after a nine-year spell in England with Arsenal and the Blues.

