TVLine Items: Med Star's Amazon Gig, Yellowstone Prequel Update and More

Chicago Med doc Brian Tee is moonlighting in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Expats , starring and executive-produced by Nicole Kidman.

Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates , the drama is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and explores “an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy,” per the official description. Tee — who remains a series regular on Med , a source confirms to TVLine — will play Clarke, “a devoted husband and father, who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice.”

Lulu Wang ( The Farewell ) serves as showrunner/writer/executive producer and will direct all the episodes. She revealed the casting with a photo of Tee and Kidman:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Billy Bob Thornton ( Goliath ) will guest-star on the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 , debuting in December on Paramount+, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play Marshal Jim Courtright.

* The Netflix dramedy Gentefied will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

* HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for two more seasons, taking it through 2024.

* The Last O.G. Season 4 will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10/9c on TBS.

* Swagger , a new Apple TV+ drama inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences, will premiere with its first three episodes on Friday, Oct. 29. A new installment will then debut weekly on Fridays through Dec. 17.

* Stephan James ( Homecoming ) will star opposite Lena Headey in the AMC Networks/Spectrum Originals psychological thriller series Beacon 23 , per Deadline .

* HBO Max has set a Thursday, Oct. 14 premiere date for Aquaman: King of Atlantis , a series from Warner Bros. Animation that presents “a playful reimagining of the iconic DC Super Hero.” The voice cast stars Cooper Andrews ( The Walking Dead ) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs ( Community ) as Mera, Thomas Lennon ( Reno 911 ) as Vulko and Dana Snyder ( Jellystone! ) as Ocean Master. Watch a promo:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?