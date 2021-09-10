CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

TVLine Items: Med Star's Amazon Gig, Yellowstone Prequel Update and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USmPF_0bsL0vj100

Chicago Med doc Brian Tee is moonlighting in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Expats , starring and executive-produced by Nicole Kidman.

Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates , the drama is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and explores “an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy,” per the official description. Tee — who remains a series regular on Med , a source confirms to TVLine — will play Clarke, “a devoted husband and father, who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice.”

Lulu Wang ( The Farewell ) serves as showrunner/writer/executive producer and will direct all the episodes. She revealed the casting with a photo of Tee and Kidman:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Billy Bob Thornton ( Goliath ) will guest-star on the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 , debuting in December on Paramount+, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play Marshal Jim Courtright.

* The Netflix dramedy Gentefied will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

* HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for two more seasons, taking it through 2024.

* The Last O.G. Season 4 will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10/9c on TBS.

* Swagger , a new Apple TV+ drama inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences, will premiere with its first three episodes on Friday, Oct. 29. A new installment will then debut weekly on Fridays through Dec. 17.

* Stephan James ( Homecoming ) will star opposite Lena Headey in the AMC Networks/Spectrum Originals psychological thriller series Beacon 23 , per Deadline .

* HBO Max has set a Thursday, Oct. 14 premiere date for Aquaman: King of Atlantis , a series from Warner Bros. Animation that presents “a playful reimagining of the iconic DC Super Hero.” The voice cast stars Cooper Andrews ( The Walking Dead ) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs ( Community ) as Mera, Thomas Lennon ( Reno 911 ) as Vulko and Dana Snyder ( Jellystone! ) as Ocean Master. Watch a promo:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVLine

Lost's Matthew Fox Sets TV Return in Last Light Adaptation for Peacock

We have to go baaaaaack… to work on TV. Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star in and executive-produce a five-episode adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s apocalyptic thriller Last Light, for Peacock. The project marks Fox’s first TV gig since his run as Lost‘s Jack ended more than 11 years ago. Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt will co-star. Last Light tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will star as Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London and one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers. The story’s unfolding crisis will force...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Did What If...?'s Killmonger Slay? What Was B99's No. 1 Callback? Who Had the Week's Best Supersex? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Scenes From a Marriage, Y: The Last Man, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Sex Education! 1 | When Madonna appeared atop Sunday’s VMAs, did you think — even for one glorious second — that she was going to recreate one of her iconic performances for the network’s big 4-0, rather than just wish it a happy birthday and walk off? 2 | Where did The Walking Dead‘s Leah find such a good post-apocalyptic colorist? 3 | Boy, Evil‘s Ben sure hopped back and...
BROOKLYN, NY
TVLine

Power Book III Preview: Kanan and Jukebox Inherit Their Parents' Sins

This post contains spoilers from Power Book III Season 1, Episode 8.   Power Book III‘s Jukebox isn’t interested in the blame game when it comes to her girlfriend Nicole’s tragic overdose death and she let Kanan know as much in last week’s installment of the Starz drama. “It’s not your fault, Kanan,” Jukebox told her cousin after Nicole (Annabelle Zasowski) stole and smoked a crack rock from his lethal batch. “I don’t even think I can blame myself. It’s this place … and the f—ed up life we’re living in.” Jukebox’s heartbreaking and prophetic words will further play out this Sunday at...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find a whopping 30 season premieres (including The Voice, now with 100 percent more Ariana Grande; The Resident, now...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
TVLine

TVLine Items: Legends Season 7 Promo, Beckinsale's Guilty Trailer and More

The Legends of Tomorrow are now the Legends of… 1925? In a new promo for Season 7, the team is grounded in the past following the unexpected destruction of their time-ship by another, mysterious Waverider in the Season 6 finale. “If we stay here, it could get really bad,” Ava warns as the group goes about saving history while getting quite familiar with 1920s fashion. But can the Legends find a way out of their current predicament? “We’re just a bunch of weirdos with truly random superpowers,” Zari notes. Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 premieres on its new night, Wednesday, Oct. 13...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Morning Show Premiere Recap: Happy Screwed Year — Plus, Grade It!

The Morning Show kicks off Season 2 around New Year’s Eve 2020, and that’s a fitting metaphor for what’s to come for Alex, Bradley, Cory and the lot: blissful ignorance of exactly how much worse the circumstances are going to get. I mean that both on a character level and for the world at large. Most of us in the United States had no idea, at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, how much our lives would change by the same time the following year. Similarly, after a brief nod to the emptiness of New York during the pandemic,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Get Scoop on Grey's, The Flash, The Good Doctor, Magnum, Roswell, NCIS: Los Angeles and More

Will Grey’s Anatomy‘s Mer grab a proper drink with a prospective beau? What good news/bad news awaits Magnum‘s pal Rick? What’s the prognosis for The Flash‘s Iris? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) I am a huge fan of potential Grey’s Anatomy couple Meredith and Hayes. Is there hope for them? –Giuseppe “Time has not been on their side!” exec producer Meg Marinis acknowledged during TVLine’s fall preview interview. “He asked her for a drink, and then he found her outside having collapsed from COVID.” Yet, Marinis noted, “we saw Hayes...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: And the Winner Is....

After two weeks of polls and very passionate comment sections, TVLine’s bracket tournament to decide The CW’s Best Show Ever recently came down to the men of Supernatural versus Superman himself. Now, after more than 57,000 (!) votes were cast in the final face-off between Smallville and Supernatural, it’s time to reveal what you chose as The CW’s all-time greatest series, in celebration of the network’s 15-year anniversary today. The big winner is… Supernatural! “For The CW to have had so many shows over the last 15 years that have earned such passion from the legions of fans, it is really a profound testament to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Cooper Andrews
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Bill Maher
TVLine

True Story First Look: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes Get Serious in Netflix Limited Series — Get Premiere Date

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are about to take a walk on the wild side, and we’ve got your first look. Netflix’s upcoming limited series True Story will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24, the streamer announced Thursday, while sharing the first photos of Hart and Snipes in action (embedded below). According to the official description: “A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Dolemite Is My Name‘s Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.” — Eric Newman (Narcos: Mexico) serves as executive producer alongside Hart. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive-produce the first four episodes, with Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) stepping in to direct the last four. Snipes was last seen on TV screens in 2019, when he cameoed on the FX vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows. As for Hart, aside from hosting variety and stand-up specials for Netflix, he executive-produced and hosted the obstacle course competition series TKO: Total Knock Out for CBS in 2018. Check out the series’ first photos below, then light up the Comments with your thoughts.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

NCIS Boss Talks Gibbs' Fate, Cast Changes and Christening Monday Time Slot With a Return to 'What Works'

Although much has changed for NCIS as the CBS mainstay enters its 19th season, the plan is to give faithful fans the familiar show they have long known and loved. Among the on- and off-screen shifts: Two characters were written out last spring, a pair of series regulars have been added for fall, Gibbs’ suspension took a deadly turn when he and his new boat went boom…. And on top of all of that, TV’s most watched drama has been handed its first time slot change ever, moving from Tuesday’s leadoff spot to Mondays at 9/8c (beginning Sept. 20). TVLine spoke with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

YOU Season 3 Trailer Introduces Joe's Dangerous New Obsession — Watch

When YOU returns for its third season next month, Joe Goldberg will face his greatest fear: fatherhood. “In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” Penn Badgley’s character admits in the Netflix thriller’s just-released trailer. Fortunately, he and Love (Victoria Pedretti) make the “perfect team,” so there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. Just kidding! Joe still has a few hard-to-break habits — obsessing, stalking and murdering to name a few — all of which rear their ugly heads in the trailer. And what would a crazed serial killer be without a target next door? Enter Natalie (Michaela...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer Tease Halstead's Answer to 'Upstead' Proposal in the Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. fans won’t have to wait long to find out how Halstead will react to Upton’s surprise proposal in the Season 8 finale. As you’ll recall, Upton popped the big question after a rough day at work, and the scene ended before Halstead could give a verbal answer. Showrunner Rick Eid confirms to TVLine that Halstead will give his response in the Season 9 premiere, airing Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c on NBC. “There’s no doubt Upton loves him, but there’s also quite a lot that played a part emotionally in that proposal — fear and the events of the finale...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Med Star#Yellowstone Prequel#American#Farewell#Paramount#Hbo#Apple Tv#Ocean Master#Tvline Items
TVLine

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Breaks Down 'Beard After Hours,' Reveals the One Scene He Looks at With a 'Bit of Regret'

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso just dropped an episode unlike any other — and you probably have a few questions. In Season 2, Episode 9, titled “Beard After Hours,” the assistant coach (played by the series’ Emmy-nominated co-creator Brendan Hunt) set out on an all-night odyssey through London to clear his head following that devastating loss to Manchester City. Along the way, Beard snuck into an elite club populated by pompous British scholars; fled a seductress’ flat and made a death-defying jump to escape her seemingly menacing boyfriend; engaged in fisticuffs with Jamie Tartt’s street-tough father; and took center stage at an underground rave, where he got to show off some sick hula-hooping skills.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Generation Cancellation: EP Reveals What Would've Happened in Season 2

Generation fans: You’ve got questions, co-creator Zelda Barnz has answers. HBO Max cancelled the teen dramedy series Tuesday after one season, leaving viewers with loads of uncertainty and piles of loose threads. In an essay written for EW.com, Barnz took the time to address some of the July finale’s most pressing cliffhangers, including this biggie: Who was Chester supposed to see on the rooftop in the season’s final seconds? (If you recall, a heartbroken Chester dangerously traversed a high-rise’s rooftop when he suddenly turned, smiled and said, “It’s you!”) Though Barnz admitted she didn’t “have any certainty on the matter,” she did reference...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Succession Season 3 Trailer Features 'Deranged' Kendall, Cyanide Pills (?!) and Logan in 'Full F--king Beast' Mode

Tempers are running hot, and the very fate of Waystar Royco appears to be in limbo, in the full trailer for Season 3 of HBO’s acclaimed family drama Succession. Picking up some time after the press conference that ended Season 2, and in which Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) very publicly dropped a dime on his dad Logan (Brian Cox), everyone and anyone is jockeying for security if not running for cover in the two-minute trailer — to the point that even Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) believes that cyanide pills may come into play! The Emmy-winning drama is set to return Sunday,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Kristen Bell and Amazon Prime Spread the Gospel of Music Education in the New Animated Series Do, Re & Mi

Jackie Tohn still remembers the day her bestie Kristen Bell cosigned on her musical education dream. Tohn, a former American Idol contestant and GLOW actress, wanted to give kids who no longer have arts education programs in their schools a colorful and unassuming way to learn about various musical instruments and styles. That’s when she tested out a prototype on Bell’s oldest daughter Lincoln with the help of her creative partner Michael Scharf. Bell, who overheard the music, saw the drawings and loved the way it resonated with her daughter, then encouraged Tohn and Scharf to think about turning their idea into...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TCA Awards: Ted Lasso Scores With 3 Wins, Including Program of the Year

Ted Lasso was the big winner at the 37th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, picking up a leading three trophies, including the coveted Program of the Year. The Apple TV+ smash was also honored as Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. In something of an upset, titular Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis lost out in the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy category to Hacks’ Jean Smart (who was also recognized with the TCA’s annual Career Achievement Award). Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Crown won for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Michaela Coel picked up the Individual Achievement in Drama prize for HBO’s I May...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Seinfeld Returns to Apartment to Tout New Cable Home on Comedy Central

Jerry Seinfeld returned to his former TV home to tout the new cable home for his iconic, eponymous sitcom. This October, the entire 180-episode library of Seinfeld episodes will begin unspooling on Comedy Central, the sitcom’s new linear cable home, after a long run on TBS. In the promo above, the titular comedian’s door buzzer alerts him to a delivery of the 180 episodes (“That’s a lot!”), which he deems a good match, seeing as he considers his one-bedroom apartment to itself be “comedy central.” The Comedy Central “festivus-ivities” officially start on Saturday, Oct. 9, with a rollout of the top favorite...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy