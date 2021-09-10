CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion funds and providers are seeing an uptick in 'vigilante' calls after Texas ban

By By Nicole Chavez, Dianne Gallagher, Jade Gordon, CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Nicole Chavez, Dianne Gallagher and Jade Gordon, CNN. Some clinics and groups helping fund abortion care in Texas are seeing an uptick in calls from people trying to "catch" them running afoul of the state's restrictive new ban. "We have those people calling saying things like, 'oh...

