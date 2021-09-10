CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 extends membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 days ago
The Big 12 Conference Board has voted to extend membership invitations to four universities, effectively allowing them to join the conference.

The invited universities include:

  • Brigham Young University
  • University of Central Florida
  • University of Cincinnati
  • University of Houston

The Big 12 requires an affirmative vote of a supermajority of directors in order to extend membership invitations. All eight continuing members unanimously approved the measure.

Several institutional boards will hold conferences today to act on their Big 12 Conference membership.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley. If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com .

