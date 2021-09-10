Police seek man in connection with armed house burglary in Oxford

OXFORD — Police are looking for a Chester County man in connection with an armed house burglary that was cut short after a child called 911 as the crime was in progress. On Sept. 6, 2021 at 10:27 p.m., Oxford police officers were dispatched to the 100 block Coach Street, Oxford, for a disturbance call. Upon arrival, the female adult victim told officers that Darrell Thomas, who lives in Cochranville, fled on foot after he entered the home, grabbed her by the neck; breaking her necklace, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, pointed the gun at the victim and threaten to kill the victim.