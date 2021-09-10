CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Fans Celebrate The Start Of The Football Season At Purple Friday Rally

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMWEr_0bsKzHn200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With days away from the official start of the Ravens season and their first game on Monday, the countdown to kickoff week began with a pep rally Friday morning.

Poe, the mascot, and Ravens cheerleaders held a Purple Friday Rally in Baltimore City. The group started at McKeldin Square and walked on to Pratt Street and President Street.

Along the way, devoted fans honked their car horns and came out of their offices to cheer on the start of the season.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” said Deandra Duggans of the Baltimore Ravens. “Baltimore loves their Ravens and we love them back,” she said at the rally.

The rally was one of multiple events Frida, meant to fire up members of the Ravens flock like Amy Wunderlin, who said she was at the rally to support the team.

“Let’s get ready for football season,” Wunderlin cheered.

As the rally moved along Pratt Street, Ruth Ferguson detoured toward them, clapping on the cheerleaders.

“I love the Ravens because it’s all about Baltimore. We come together as fans, as people….we stick together through thick and thin, we love it,” said Ferguson.

The team has had a brutal week with injured players bringing setbacks and challenges.

But their fans, Friday morning, have faith.

“We’re the Baltimore Ravens, we can do this, OK?” said Ferguson.

“We’ll transition through it,” added Wunderlin.

The Baltimore Ravens begin their regular season with a Monday Night Football road matchup in Las Vegas but the team is inviting fans to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Sept. 13 game on the big screen.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the watch party about two hours before the Ravens take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prior to kickoff, local pop-punk heroes All Time Low will perform. Additionally, retired players, mascot Poe, Ravens cheerleaders and Baltimore’s Marching Ravens will all make appearances. At halftime, the team plans for a fireworks show with aerial drones.
Concession stands will be open during the event and interactive games will be set up along the stadium concourse.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Parking in the stadium lot is free. For more info, visit here .

