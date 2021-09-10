CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City man admits guilt in shooting cases

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges in five cases, including admitting to a role in two shootings .

According to the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Jaquan Whirley pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, first-degree assault, second-degree accessory to robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Judge Cotton Walker sentenced Whirley on two of the cases to one-year jail sentences that will run concurrently.

Sentencing for Whirley in the three other cases is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19.

Jefferson City Police arrested Whirley and another person in March 2020 for a shooting in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back. The victim's name or condition wasn't released.

Whirley is also accused of shooting a gun at a home in the 300 block of Case Street in December 2018. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The post Jefferson City man admits guilt in shooting cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

