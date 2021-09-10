Jefferson City man admits guilt in shooting cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges in five cases, including admitting to a role in two shootings .

According to the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Jaquan Whirley pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, first-degree assault, second-degree accessory to robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Judge Cotton Walker sentenced Whirley on two of the cases to one-year jail sentences that will run concurrently.

Sentencing for Whirley in the three other cases is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19.

Jefferson City Police arrested Whirley and another person in March 2020 for a shooting in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back. The victim's name or condition wasn't released.

Whirley is also accused of shooting a gun at a home in the 300 block of Case Street in December 2018. No one was hurt in the shooting.

