Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Upper East Side auto shop
Police have made an arrest in the murder of a man and shooting of another at an Upper East Side auto body shop. Zachary Bryant, 37, is charged with felony murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Bryant was captured on surveillance footage walking into NYC Auto Inc. on East 95th Street last month and shooting two workers , killing one of them. Police say the suspect walked into the car shop and after some sort of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head and shoulder. He then reportedly shot a 43-year-old employee in the back. Both men were rushed to the hospital where the 33-year-old Mario Gonzalez, said to be the shop's receptionist, was pronounced dead. 43-year-old William Fuentes was said to be stable. Raw video from the scene of the shooting:
Police investigate at the scene of a shooting on the Upper East Side.Police say Bryant fled the scene but was finally apprehended two and a half weeks later. MORE NEWS | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More Manhattan news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 6