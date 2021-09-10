Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Upper East Side auto shop

Police have made an arrest in the murder of a man and shooting of another at an Upper East Side auto body shop.

Zachary Bryant, 37, is charged with felony murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Bryant was captured on surveillance footage walking into NYC Auto Inc. on East 95th Street last month and shooting two workers , killing one of them.

Police say the suspect walked into the car shop and after some sort of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head and shoulder.

He then reportedly shot a 43-year-old employee in the back.

Both men were rushed to the hospital where the 33-year-old Mario Gonzalez, said to be the shop's receptionist, was pronounced dead.

43-year-old William Fuentes was said to be stable.

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting on the Upper East Side.

Police say Bryant fled the scene but was finally apprehended two and a half weeks later.

