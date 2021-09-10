Young Entrepreneur: Alexis Drury

Alexis Drury, 27, of Keene, has lived in this area her whole life, only moving away briefly for a year. She graduated from Monadnock High School in 2012 and then went on to Keene State College for management and communication and graduated in 2016. After college, she got her real estate license, but her passions led her away from real estate, and she opened up her own clothing store, Mabel and Lou (located on Central Square in Keene), in 2019.