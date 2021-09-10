CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Young Entrepreneur: Alexis Drury

By Avery Reekstin
Keene Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexis Drury, 27, of Keene, has lived in this area her whole life, only moving away briefly for a year. She graduated from Monadnock High School in 2012 and then went on to Keene State College for management and communication and graduated in 2016. After college, she got her real estate license, but her passions led her away from real estate, and she opened up her own clothing store, Mabel and Lou (located on Central Square in Keene), in 2019.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keene, NH
Business
City
Keene, NH
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate License#Advertising#Central Square#Monadnock High School#Keene State College#Covid#The Keene Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy