ANKENY — Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says she supports the president’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors. “I’ve looked at this all along as continuity of government…it’s absolutely what we should do. You know, government should never shut down and government needs to be here to serve the people,” Axne says. “…Same with the military.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO