Stream Militarie Gun’s Great New EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II
Last year, when everything shut down, Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton started a new project called Militarie Gun, and he posted a two-song demo on Bandcamp. Shelton’s Militarie Gun songs weren’t much like the fast and brutal hardcore of RJC. They were still loud and heavy and angry — still hardcore — but they also had melodies and hooks and ’90s-style noise-rock riffs. Militarie Gun soon became a full-on band, and eventually, a Stereogum Band To Watch. Today, they’ve released their third EP.www.stereogum.com
