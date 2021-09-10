CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expected to play

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Barkley (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. It isn't quite clear if Rapoport is relying on a source or just reading between the lines like everyone else. Either way, Barkley has made steady progress over the past few weeks, and he finished Friday's practice without any setbacks a few hours after coach Joe Judge had said that a setback-free session would allow the running back to play in Sunday's game. For his part, Barkley once again avoided commenting on his Sunday availability, merely saying he won't know the decision until after he's met with team officials and medical staff. Final word should come down at some point this weekend as the Giants prepare for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

