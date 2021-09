Hispanic grocer Cardenas Markets has partnered with same-day delivery service company Shipt of Birmingham, Ala., to offer rapid delivery in as little as one hour. "Shipt's people-first philosophy and Cardenas Markets' mission to connect cultures and communities make our partnership a perfect fit," said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt, in a statement. "Shipt shoppers are known for going above and beyond to get your order just right—and we're thrilled that Cardenas Markets customers can now count on our trusted network of personal shoppers to deliver authentic and fresh ingredients."

