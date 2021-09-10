James E. ‘Jim’ Schult, age 73, of the Town of Scott, Lincoln County, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home. Jim was born August 23, 1948, in Merrill, son of the late Herman and LaVila (Sturm) Schult. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Merrill High School. He worked at Wausau Homes for several years and also VanDerGeest Dairy Farms. Jim and his brother, Jeff, eventually took over their parent’s farm and renamed it ‘Schult Farm’. The farm had been in the family for several generations. He enjoyed looking at other farms in the area and getting ideas on how to improve the Schult Farm. Jim had a very forward-thinking approach to farming and designed the ‘flat barn milking parlor’. In his free time, Jim enjoyed going to casinos. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill.