INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Fisher has taken the latest step on his return from a torn Achilles. The veteran left tackle was added to the active roster from the NFL’s COVID-19 list Monday, and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was released. That means the Indianapolis Colts anticipate Fisher being ready within the next few weeks. Had the team been concerned it would be longer, it would have placed him on the injured reserve list, which means missing at least three games.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO