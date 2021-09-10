CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Apple reportedly boosting new movie, TV output as streaming wars heat up

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing success with its hit show “Ted Lasso,” Apple is doubling down on its streaming endeavors for its nascent service AppleTV+. The Silicon Valley giant is will ramp up its output of new TV shows and movies next year, pumping out at least one a week, which will more than double its pace this year, according to a new report from The Information.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
AFP

In-person Emmys return as Netflix eyes TV's top prize with 'The Crown'

Television's top stars will gather in person for the first time in two years at Sunday's Emmys, where Netflix is tipped to finally win the small screen's biggest prize for "The Crown." The critically adored British royals saga will battle for the best drama prize with "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" and others at a ceremony held outdoors with a limited live audience in downtown Los Angeles due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Leading streamer Netflix has utterly transformed the TV landscape since creating its first original show in 2012, but surprisingly has never won a top series prize at television's equivalent of the Oscars -- best drama, best comedy, or best limited series. "'The Crown' does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it's going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP. "It's going to be the first big series win for Netflix."
TV SERIES
The Independent

New Netflix movie and TV releases this week in September

September 2021 has been a very busy month for Netflix.Over the past few weeks, the streaming service has seen the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education) as well as the addition of well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).Well, the best is yet to come... Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix for the remainder of September 2021 below.Original TitlesTV22 SeptemberDear White People season fourJaguar23 SeptemberBangkok Breaking24 SeptemberBlood & Water season twoGanglandsMidnight Mass30 SeptemberLove 101 season twoFilm22 SeptemberConfessions of an Invisible GirlIntrusion23 SeptemberJe Suis Karl24 SeptemberThe Starling29 SeptemberSounds Like LoveDocumentary21 SeptemberLove on the Spectrum season two22 SeptemberCrime Stories: India DetectivesMonsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan24 SeptemberVendetta: Truth, Lies and the MafiaKids and Family23 SeptemberA StoryBots Space Adventure24 SeptemberMy Little Pony: A New Generation28 SeptemberAda Twist, ScientistLicensed TitlesTV20 SeptemberThe AccidentNational TreasureFilm19 SeptemberPapillon (2017)20 SeptemberThe FarewellDocumentary24 SeptemberWaiting for Barcelona
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jennifer Anniston
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Martin Scorsese
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2: TV Review

AppleTV+’s The Morning Show isn’t exactly an awful show. It’s a show with one of the best ensembles on TV, but at any given moment it seems to be wasting half that cast. It’s a show with things on its mind about the state of media, but no real ability to focus on any particular themes or ideas. It’s a spiffy, well-produced show and it’s absolutely, positively never quite boring, but I don’t remember the last series with this sort of potential that so reliably shot itself in the foot by valorizing the wrong characters, muddling the right ideas and...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Another Friday brings a fresh batch of additions to the Netflix content library, and all of today’s debutants are in-house originals. While there’s one in particular that’s destined to dominate the most-watched list over the course of the weekend, don’t discount at least one of the other debutants gaining sleeper hit status.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Amazon Tech Deals: Apple iPad, Echo Dot, and Other Gadgets to Buy On Sale

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. Thanks to wireless Bluetooth speakers and camera-enabled doorbells, it’s pretty easy to stream music and TV or find out who’s at the front door without actually lifting a finger. To give you a headstart, we gathered up some of the best Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google TV reportedly adding free streaming channels as soon as this fall

Google is reportedly working on bringing free TV streaming channels to Google TV. The channels would include ad breaks and will likely be featured on a linear guide with other streaming services. The feature could launch as early as this fall or some time in 2022. Google could be working...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#The Information#Iphone#Appletv#The Post#Bank Of America#Yahoo Finance Live#Lightshed Partners#Ampere Analysis#Mgm
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Movies navigate a brave new world of streaming and theaters reopening

If you've enjoyed a movie in a theater in the past few months, thank an 18- to 35-year-old male for it. Multiplexes are still waiting for fans to feel safe indoors, with the delta variant ruining plans globally, as well as for studios to release enough titles to keep screens booked. If all goes well, big October movies such as "No Time to Die" will make that happen. But young men have been quickest to embrace in-person movies, so the genres they favor have done well already.
MOVIES
Variety

Tune in Whenever You Want: How TV Marketing Has Changed in the On-Demand Era

This is the fourth installment of a five-part series examining the transformation of television as the industry prepares to celebrate the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. Each fall, as part of a long-held ritual, TV networks release dozens of new programs — and dozens of gimmicks, promotions, and marketing schemes to call attention to them. In years past, CBS tattooed supermarket eggshells with show logos and dispensed cups of yogurt with flavors like “Sheldon’s Bazinga Blueberry” to hawk “The Big Bang Theory.” Fox dispatched pounds and pounds of Halloween candy to media reportes to tout “The Simpsons’ ” annual “Treehouse of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cult of Mac

Adding up Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event by the numbers

If there’s one thing you can expect from a new Apple product release like its “California Streaming” event on Tuesday, it’s a lot of impressive facts and figures. After all, the older products are still impressive, yet the new ones have to be better. And they always are, at least to some degree.
TECHNOLOGY
/Film

The 10 Apple TV+ Movies That Justify A Subscription

Now that we've accepted that we're all going to drown in an endless sea of streaming options, apps, and a whole lot of plus signs, it's time to enjoy our fate and just keep swimming. Apple TV+ has made a name for itself with popular shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Central Park," but the streaming service's original movie selection is nothing to scoff at.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Report: Apple TV stick discarded, but more content for Apple TV +

Apple has apparently abandoned plans internally to bring an inexpensive version of its Apple TV streaming box onto the market – for example in the form of an HDMI stick, as known from Amazon’s Fire TV. Instead, the group apparently wants to continue to bring the Apple TV 4K 2021, which costs at least 200 euros, or the outdated Apple TV HD (160 euros from the manufacturer) to men or women.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

New Disney and Marvel movies won't go straight to streaming

Disney has announced the details of the exclusive theatrical release windows for the remainder of its 2021 slate of films, including Ridley Scott's The Last Duel and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, confirming that almost all of its movies will have a minimum 45-day theatrical run before they're available to stream. Disney did not, however, say if and when its upcoming titles might be available on Disney Plus or elsewhere.
MOVIES
New York Post

ViacomCBS shakes up Paramount Pictures by splitting movie, TV division

ViacomCBS is shaking up the operations of its movie and TV studio, Paramount Pictures, separating the units and putting new executives in charge of each, according to reports. Under the new structure, the movie division, which is known for flicks like “A Quiet Place” and “The SpongeBob Movie” will be run by Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins, who will take over Paramount Pictures from Jim Gianopulos. Showtime CEO David Nevins, who brought hits like “Billions” and “Homeland” to the network, will run Paramount’s TV division.
BUSINESS
Rottentomatoes.com

FALL 2021 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED TV & STREAMING MOVIES

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall. For our Fall TV Survey,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy