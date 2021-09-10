Apple reportedly boosting new movie, TV output as streaming wars heat up

September 2021 has been a very busy month for Netflix.Over the past few weeks, the streaming service has seen the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education) as well as the addition of well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).Well, the best is yet to come... Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix for the remainder of September 2021 below.Original TitlesTV22 SeptemberDear White People season fourJaguar23 SeptemberBangkok Breaking24 SeptemberBlood & Water season twoGanglandsMidnight Mass30 SeptemberLove 101 season twoFilm22 SeptemberConfessions of an Invisible GirlIntrusion23 SeptemberJe Suis Karl24 SeptemberThe Starling29 SeptemberSounds Like LoveDocumentary21 SeptemberLove on the Spectrum season two22 SeptemberCrime Stories: India DetectivesMonsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan24 SeptemberVendetta: Truth, Lies and the MafiaKids and Family23 SeptemberA StoryBots Space Adventure24 SeptemberMy Little Pony: A New Generation28 SeptemberAda Twist, ScientistLicensed TitlesTV20 SeptemberThe AccidentNational TreasureFilm19 SeptemberPapillon (2017)20 SeptemberThe FarewellDocumentary24 SeptemberWaiting for Barcelona
