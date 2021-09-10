CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investment bank Moelis says junior pay is likely to keep rising across the industry

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoutique investment bank Moelis & Co. has hiked pay for junior bankers 30 percent this year — and according to its chief executive officer, they’re just getting started. “We definitely expect to and are paying people more than we ever have,” Moelis & Co. founding chairman and CEO Ken Moelis said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Thursday. “We’re not doing it grudgingly. Business is booming,”

