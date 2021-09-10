Rick and Morty Producer Talks the Difficulties in Growing Rick as a Character

Rick And Morty's fifth season saw the grandfather and grandson team understanding one another that much more, realizing that they worked far better as a team than separate from one another, and in a recent interview, the showrunner of the series went into detail about the difficulties that arise from attempting to grow the character of the Smith family's resident scientist. While Rick's character has seen progression over the seasons of the Adult Swim series, it's clear that Sanchez still has a long way to go before he can defeat his depression and inner demons.