Vikings rule LB Anthony Barr out Sunday at Bengals

Vikings writer Tanishka Mhaskar joins Matt and Ryan to talk about your Minnesota Vikings. They’ll look at the roster, then preview how they will match up against the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll also be the first Climbing The Pocket crew to talk about Brian O’Neill’s new 5-year extension. $92.5M is a lot of money for a right tackle. It is at least market value or better and is the second-highest-paid RT in the league. With the salary cap projected to skyrocket in future years, and Kirk Cousins most likely coming off the books in the future, fans may get over the shock and actually think this could be a bargain. Maybe not. Do you?

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO