Vikings rule LB Anthony Barr out Sunday at Bengals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their top defensive players when they open the regular season on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after practice Friday that linebacker Anthony Barr will not play in Week 1. Barr has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t been a full participant in practice since training camp on Aug. 5. Barr returned to practice on Wednesday, as a limited participant.

