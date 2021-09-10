Valley Children’s Ice Center reopens

Valley Children’s Ice Center has reopened after being closed 17 months during the pandemic.

“We are excited to at long last reopen our doors to the Bakersfield community,” said Ice Center General Manager Scott Hay in a statement. “Whether you are an experience skater or someone looking to give skating a try for the first time, we encourage you and your families to join us.”

Public skating sessions are available everyday and a schedule of sessions can be found here. The Ice Center can also be reserved for birthday parties and corporate holiday gatherings by calling 661-852-7400.

The Valley Children’s Ice Center is located at 1325 Q Street Suite 100, near the McMurtrey Aquatic Center and Maya Cinemas.