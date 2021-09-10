CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama law enforcement reports lower-than-usual fatalities over Labor Day weekend

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions continued to see a decrease in traffic and boating-related fatalities compared to the official Labor Day holiday period in previous years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Hgq6_0bsKvtkS00

Photo: Sgt. Jody Kelley.

This year, Troopers investigated four traffic deaths and zero boating deaths during the extended holiday weekend, which began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and ended at midnight Monday, Sept. 6. During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, ALEA Troopers investigated three traffic fatalities and one non-boating fatality (drowning) which was more than a 60 percent decrease in fatalities compared to 2019 where Troopers investigated 10 traffic-related deaths.

“We sincerely believe one of the contributing factors to the dramatic decrease in fatalities over the past couple of years is a direct result from the hiring of more Troopers and having additional personnel to actively patrol Alabama’s roadways and waterways in high-visibility enforcement initiatives,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “This is a trend we will strive to achieve as we are more determined than ever to reach our goal of zero traffic and boating-related fatalities throughout holiday weekends. We are unequivocally dedicated in our mission and overall goal of ensuring that everyone makes it safely home to their loved ones.”

While ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division experienced zero boating fatalities, Troopers did investigate two non-boating fatalities, one on Logan Martin Lake in St. Clair County and one on the Black Warrior River in Greene County.

On roadways, Troopers continue to investigate deadly crashes in Calhoun, Washington and Coffee counties, during which a driver, two passengers and a pedestrian were fatally injured. Labor Day, which was on September 6 this year, was the only day of the four-day weekend with zero traffic-related deaths.

Working with law enforcement partners across the state and the nation, ALEA Troopers participated in safety initiatives such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Hands Across the Border, which are designed to curb driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Between Friday and Monday, Troopers issued 26 DUIs on roadways and two BUIs on waterways. Bolstering Trooper presence during the holiday weekend was made possible through grant funding from the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Comments / 3

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Man killed in Lamar County Crash

From The Tribune staff reports LAMAR COUNTY — A Vernon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident occurred at approximately  9:17 p.m. on Friday, September 17, claiming the life of 58-year-old Randy Adams. Adams was killed when his 2007 Ford F-150 left the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tarrant’s “litter gitter” installed

From The Tribune staff reports TARRANT — Project Litter Gitter partners installed a “litter gitter” device in Five Mile Creek at Chief William C Hewitt Park in Tarrant on Thursday, September 16. ABC Coke, a division of Drummond Company, is sponsoring the litter gitter for one year. Jefferson County has 11 litter gitter’s and this […]
TARRANT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Winston County

From The Tribune staff reports WINSTON COUNTY — A Winfield teen’s vehicle collided with a Freightliner on Monday, September 13, at 1:28 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the 19-year-old victim’s 2012 Chevrolet Cruz crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Freightliner driven by 31-year-old Brandon Lindsey of […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

2 Birmingham men arrested following 2 county chase

From Tribune staff reports CALERA — According to Calera police, just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, a patrol unit attempted to stop a vehicle for tailgating another car and crossing the center line. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed south into Chilton County then back north into Shelby County. Police said multiple […]
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Appeals Upholds Murder Conviction in Lauderdale County

Form The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY —The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Alfonzo Ramon Jarmon, 38, for murder on Friday, August 27. According to the Alabama Attorney General’s office, Jarmon was convicted in Lauderdale County Circuit Court on December 12, 2020, for the murder of Charles Perkins. Reportedly, evidence shows that […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Walker County crash claims man’s life

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A Carbon Hill man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, September 10, claiming the life of 44-year-old Jason K. Hull. Hull was killed when his 2019 Hyundai Sonata […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy