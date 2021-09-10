CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearst Secures Two Key Sales EVP Posts

Cover picture for the articleThe SVP of Sales and VP of Sales for Hearst Television have each been elevated to Executive Vice President positions. With the promotion, the pair will share oversight of Hearst’s 33 television stations and its WIYY-FM “98 Rock” and WBAL-AM and FM translator 101.5 FM in Baltimore.

