CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 1 injury roundup: Indianapolis Colts’ Xavier Rhodes likely out

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKdKg_0bsKv1bp00

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes missed practice for the third consecutive day on Friday and is unlikely to play against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts expect guard Quenton Nelson to be ready on Sunday after a back injury forced him to skip Wednesday’s workout.

–Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on injured reserve.

Samuel re-injured his groin, which was a concern for parts of the offseason, in practice earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nh1wf_0bsKv1bp00 Also Read:
Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel placed on IR

–Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is out with a hand injury and could miss multiple games, head coach Dan Campbell said.

The next man up for the Lions is converted defensive lineman Matt Nelson. If things don’t go well against Nick Bosa and Dee Ford for Nelson, it’s possible the Lions would lean on first-round pick Penei Sewell.

Sewell is listed as the starter at right tackle on the Lions’ depth chart but played on the left side at Oregon.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, game info and much more

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Colts: Latest injury update indicates Week 2 vs Rams will be a disaster

Oh, you thought Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks was bad, Indianapolis Colts fans? Well, we just learned on Thursday that Week 2 might be much, much worse. No left tackle, no Xavier Rhodes, and a few hobbled stars with not much practice under their belt played a role in dooming Indy in their 28-16 loss, but what happens if a number of those hobbled stars don’t even play?
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Week One injury report roundup: Carson Wentz set for Colts debut

The first week of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Buccaneers and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Thursday Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2021 regular season this Sunday afternoon as they play host to the Seattle Seahawks. It's been an interesting summer for the Colts to say the least, as they've dealt with injuries and reserve-list designations to some of their most significant players (and coaches). Now...
NFL
WANE-TV

Carson Wentz a full-go at Colts’ practice, but Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes out

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz’s availability for the season opener no longer is the main health issue for the Indianapolis Colts. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice Wednesday, which is the first heavy day of preparation for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Rhodes is...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Best future bets to make on Indianapolis Colts

Are you into sports betting? I imagine you’ve at least heard of it, if you live in Indiana or anywhere else around the U.S. Becoming more commonplace nowadays as different sports organizations build sportsbooks in their venues to increase revenue and live betting, it’s just now reaching a level that should steadily climb throughout the decade.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Xavier Rhodes (calf) ruled out for Week 1

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Xavier Rhodes (calf) did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. (Zach Keefer) Fantasy Impact:. Rhodes hasn’t practiced all week due to a calf injury. This is a massive blow to a Colts secondary that has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
chatsports.com

QB Carson Wentz to make Indianapolis Colts debut six weeks after foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks nearly six weeks after having left foot surgery that could have kept him out well into the regular season, coach Frank Reich said Friday. There was a lot of uncertainty on what Wentz's availability would be...
NFL
houstonmirror.com

Picks And Predictions For Week 1 Matchup With Indianapolis Colts

Local and national media members make their picks for our Week 1 matchup against the Colts. Morgan Jenkins. The Seahawks look to win their first road game of the season against the Colts. Kickoff for this Sunday's game is set for 10:00 a.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. FOX will carry the game live on TV, with 710 ESPN Seattle and KIRO Radio 97.3 covering the game on radio.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Injury Report: Rhodes and Nelson Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Left guard Quenton Nelson did not practice today with foot and back injuries. Frank Reich spoke about Nelson during his press conference today with the media and said that Nelson has an ongoing back injury that flares up from time to time and the team are being extra cautious when dealing with it. Nelson needs to practice this week if he is going to start on Sunday. He has already missed huge chunks of training camp due to his foot injury and landing on the COVId-19 list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Nfl Jerseys#American Football#Ir#Chase Young
USA Today

Colts rule out Xavier Rhodes, Eric Fisher in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled out three players ahead of the Week 1 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Those three players include cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin). These don’t really come as a surprise for the Colts...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction and Preview

The "Pat McAfee Show Classic" awaits the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to start the 2021 NFL season. McAfee had a relentless obsession with the Russell Wilson offseason drama with the Seahawks that drove the 12s on Twitter crazy, and it is always quality entertainment on social media when Pat goes after a particular NFL fan base. On the field, Indianapolis leads the all-time series 7-5, with the Seahawks winning the last meeting in 2017 in Seattle 46-18.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

BoPete Keyes to Get Start in Place of Injured Xavier Rhodes vs. Seahawks

It was announced shortly before the start of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks that newcomer BoPete Keyes will start at outside cornerback in place of the injured Xavier Rhodes. This could mean a couple of things. First, Keyes could be one of two outside cornerbacks...
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Vikings safety signed by the Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Andrew Sendejo. Finding a good defensive back in today’s NFL can be a real challenge. The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in theirs this offseason by signing three new starters and extending Harrison Smith for what will hopefully be the rest of his career. The Vikings...
NFL
Popculture

Indianapolis Colts to Be Featured in New Docuseries

The Indianapolis Colts will be featured in a new docuseries this season. On Thursday night, the NFL announced that HBO Sports and NFL Films have teamed up for the new series called Hard Knocks in Season: Indianapolis Colts. It will take a look at the AFC South team during the season and will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m ET. This announcement comes after the latest season of Hard Knocks aired on HBO.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy