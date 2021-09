Making his NFL regular season debut for NBC during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys game, Drew Brees flaunted a full head of hair that balding men could only dream of. For years, Brees’ hair was thinning and receding. But months before he officially announced his retirement from the New Orleans Saints, NFL fans began noticing Brees’ hair stopped receding and was stunningly starting to progress. It was the first sign that Brees was preparing for a gig as a broadcaster because there’s no need to hide hair loss when you wear a helmet on TV.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO