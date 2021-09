Technology pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81, his family have confirmed.The entrepreneur was most widely known for popularising the use of a home computer and was also the inventor of the pocket calculator.His ZX Spectrum inspired future generations of video game developers, with many honing their skills on the computer, which was a competitor to the Commodore 64.His daughter Belinda told The Guardian that he died at home in London on Thursday morning.She said: “He was a rather amazing person. Of course, he was so clever and he was always interested in everything. My daughter...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO